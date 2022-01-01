Go
Tripping Animals Brewing

BBQ

2685 NW 105th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$6.00
4pk Octopus Backyard 6%: Fruit Sour Ale w/Boysenberry, Prickly Pear & Pineapple$22.00
4pk 900 Hawks 10%: TIPA w/ Mandarina Bavaria, Citra & Cashmere Hops$22.00
4pk A Conspiracy Of Lemurs 6% Sour Ale w/ Passion fruit, Pineapple, Strawberry, & Blackcurrant$22.00
Brisket Sando: Brisket, bbq Garlic Aioli, Slaw & Crispy Onions$16.00
Carolina: Pulled Pork, Carolina Mustard & Carrot Slaw$12.00
4pk Cheeks Full of Shake 6%: Sour Ale w/ Mango, Cherry, Lime, Vanilla and Milk Sugar$22.00
4pk Trip Flip 10% TIPA w/ Citra Cryo, Amarillo & Simcoe Hops$22.00
4pk She Is My Cherry Pie 6%: Sour w/Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Toasted Almonds, Lemon, Vanilla, Graham Cracker & Milk Sugar$22.00
Brisket Burnt Ends
Location

2685 NW 105th Avenue

Doral FL

