Go
Main picView gallery

Trish and Mary's Pub

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

107 West Cook Street #A

Springfield, IL 62704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

107 West Cook Street #A, Springfield IL 62704

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Inn at 835
orange starNo Reviews
835 S Second Street Springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
Sawse Entrees - 101 E Adams St
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Adams St Springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
J.P. Kelly's Pub - 3rd & Adams - Downtown Springfield
orange star4.7 • 177
300 E Adams St Springfield, IL 62701
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Capitol
orange starNo Reviews
530 East Capitol Springfield, IL 62701
View restaurantnext
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
orange starNo Reviews
500 S 6th Street Springfield, IL 62701
View restaurantnext
Tacology 101
orange starNo Reviews
219 s 5th Springfield, IL 62701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Boondocks - 2909 N. Dirksen Parkway
orange star4.3 • 1,444
2909 N. Dirksen Parkway Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Parkway Cafe
orange star4.4 • 971
2715 North Dirksen Parkway Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Denver Drive
orange star4.6 • 827
2432 Denver Drive Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
HeadWest Subs
orange star4.6 • 827
1124 West Jefferson Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Head West Subs
orange star4.5 • 820
3325 S 6th St Rd Southern View, IL 62703
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Toronto Road
orange star4.6 • 702
1281 Toronto Road Springfield, IL 62712
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Springfield

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

East Peoria