Trish’s Dishes
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
407 S Main St
Leland, MI 49654
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
407 S Main St, Leland MI 49654
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Riverside Inn
The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.
The Cove Restaurant
Fresh Fish x Cold Beer
Madcap Coffee
A cozy cafe in northern Michigan.
Harbor House Trading Company
Come in and enjoy!