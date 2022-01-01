Go
Main pic

Troll House Cottage

Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

222 McGavock Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

222 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sunflower Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson

No reviews yet

We are located where the Becker's Bakery was for over 50 years

Nectar Urban Cantina

No reviews yet

Fresh-Healthy-Happy

Caliber Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Engaging our community, one shot at a time. Caliber Coffee Co. is a local, family-owned small business in the heart of Donelson. We're so glad to be able to serve our neighbors!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Troll House Cottage

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston