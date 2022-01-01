Go
Trolley Barn

Come in and enjoy!

2104 South Boulevard

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese with Benton's Ham$3.00
SMALL Queen City Pretzel$8.00
Uncle Bob’s handmade pretzels served with Trolley Barn beer cheese and house-made whole grain mustard.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
Santa Maria Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Kebab Salad$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette
Wood Charred Fingerlings$3.00
Fish Taco Bowl$15.00
Grilled Mahi, shredded cabbage, avocado, cilantro, tortilla chips, cauliflower rice, arugula, Trolley barn hot sauce, Mango Pico de gallo
Kale Chicken Caesar Harvest Bowl$14.00
Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
Vietnamese Mango & Shrimp Salad$15.00

Location

2104 South Boulevard

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
