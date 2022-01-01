Trolley Barn Public Market

Go
An indoor, year-round marketplace where residents and visitors can find fresh, seasonal food from local farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs. Dine-in or shop for produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, fish, bread and baked goods, beverages, and specialty and prepared foods. Visit for kids activities, cooking demos, classes, events, and fresh food all year long.

116 E Broad street

Popular Items

Dry Aged Strip Steak, 16OZ$25.62
(Price listed is per item, not per pound)
Dry-Aged USDA Prime NY Strip Steak, Center Cut. One of the most popular steaks, this NY Strip is dry-aged for a minimum for 28-days, is well-marbled, and beautifully tender and delicious.
Filet Mignon (BF Tenderloin) 6oz.$26.33
(Price listed is per item, not per pound)
This is the most tender steak, lean yet succulent, with a fine buttery texture.
Turkey Wings$3.31
Priced per pound. Currently available in bulk only (Approx. 30lbs)
Treat these just like you would chicken wings. Toss them in wing sauce, hot sauce, whatever you like. But these are also delicious right out of the oven.
Chocolate Bomb$3.75
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with chocolate buttercream then topped with chocolate drizzle.
Pork Rib Chop, French, Prime Reserve$8.77
(Price listed is per item, not per pound)
A frenched pork rib chop is taken from the rib section of the pork loin. The rib bone on each chop is "frenched" for a great plate presentation and added flavor. (Frenching is a technique where the rib bone is exposed and all meat is removed from the bone.)
The Rail Yard$78.99
Family Pack of the Week - 6oz Freebird ABF Chicken Breasts (5ea) + 8oz Boneless "Prime" Pork Chops (4ea) + 10oz USDA Choice Strip Steaks (4ea) + 2lb Ground Beef (1ea)
The Trolley Car$90.99
Sous Chef Pack -\t
6oz Freedird ABF Chicken Breasts (5 ea)
+ 8oz Prime Reserve Boneless Pork Chops (4 ea)
+ 8oz Top Sirloin Steaks, strip-style (4 ea)
+ 2lb Ground Beef (1 ea)
+ 2lb Beef/Veal/Pork Meatball Mix (1 ea)
Valentine's Day Sweetheart$53.99
(2) 5oz Filet Mignon + 1lb Jumbo Sea Scallops + Wheat-Free Ricotta Gnocchi + (2) Chocolate Lava Cakes
The Round House$120.99
Epicurian Pack -\t
6oz Freebird ABF Chicken Breasts (5 ea)
+ 2.5lb Beef Tenderloin Roast (1 ea)
+ 8oz Bavette [flank] Steak (4 ea)
+ 2lb Ground Beef (1 ea)
+ 8oz Atlantic Salmon Fillets 4 (ea)
Sea Scallops, Dry Packed, 1lb.$24.86
These jumbo scallops are a dry scallop. Like all cold water ocean scallops, these jumbo sea scallops have a succulent sweet texture and offer 100% white meat full of healthy minerals and protein.
Location

116 E Broad street

Quakertown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
