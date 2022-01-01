Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
#1 Trompo Tacos
1249 Northwest Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1249 Northwest Hwy
Garland TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Surfin'Chicken Marketplace
we're on a Mission to grow Surfin’ Chicken around the world earning our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
Thank you for being the best part of Surfin'Chicken!
Ebeneezers
Come in and enjoy!
La Salsa Verde
Come in and enjoy!
Soulman's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!