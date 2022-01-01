Go
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

#1 Trompo Tacos

1249 Northwest Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$2.25
Chicken
Trompo Taco$2.25
Pork
Quesadilla$9.00
choice of meat, side salad
3 Taco Plate$9.00
Choice of 1 meat Rice & Beans
10 Trompo Special$16.00
10 Trompo Tacos
Sope$3.75
Agua Fresca$2.50
Fresh Juices
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Beef Cheek
Fajita Taco$3.25
Beef
Fries Basket$9.50
choice of meat, cheese, pico, sour cream, avocado
Location

1249 Northwest Hwy

Garland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
