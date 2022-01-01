Trompo
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
407 W 10th St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
407 W 10th St.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:40 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:40 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eno's Pizza Tavern
Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Bishop Cider Tasting Room
The birthplace of Bishop Cider. Come in and enjoy!
Paradiso
Southern European and Mediterranean cuisine served in a beautiful, lush garden and dining room.