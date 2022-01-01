Go
TACOS

407 W 10th St. • $

Avg 4.6 (2267 reviews)

Popular Items

Bistek$2.65
Diced beef, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla
Paneer y Poblano$2.45
Cheese curds, fire-roasted poblano pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla
Chicken Tinga$2.45
Shredded chicken, grilled onion, avocado crema & cilantro on a corn tortilla
Gringa$4.50
Trompo (pork), cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Campechana$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Pirata$4.75
Diced beef, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch corn tortilla
Trompo$2.45
Signature pork (al pastor), cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla
Elote en Vaso$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
Barbacoa$2.65
Shredded beef cheek, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

407 W 10th St.

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
