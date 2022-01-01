TROOST
The Troost is out there!
1011 Manhattan Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1011 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
99 Franklin
Come in and enjoy!
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!
Esme
Esme is a lively American Bistro focused on being the very best at delivering delicious and local and food, service and drink.
Sereneco
Wholesome, Simple & Good