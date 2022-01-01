Go
Tropical Juice Bar

Aiming high everyday with our drinks, food, our teams and guests!

160 West Broadway

Popular Items

Patacon$6.99
Double fried plantains on top & bottom with your choice of grilled meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pink sauce.
Ginger shot$2.49
A 3 oz shot of ginger, lime, apple and organic agave sweetener
Super Red Juice$5.99
This delicious juice is the perfect mix, of vegetables carrots, beets & orange juice, is a pick me up after or before your work day, 20 oz
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Strawberry Smoothie$3.75
Chicken & Cheese Emp$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Empanada$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Super Green Juice$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
Chicken Empanada$1.89
Made with chicken breast
Mango Smoothie$3.75
Location

160 West Broadway

Paterson NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
