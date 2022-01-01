Go
Tropical Smokehouse

Florida BBQ Specializing in Smoked Fish, Meat, & Burgers

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3815 South Dixie Highway • $$

Avg 4 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

BRISKET EMPANADA$9.00
Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.
CHOOSE 3 SIDES$12.00
MOJO PULLED PORK SANDWICH$10.50
Mojo Pork Shoulder on a Martin's Potato Roll
CRINKLE FRIES$4.50
Crispy Golden Potatoes with seasoned with House Rub
HOT & SWEET HUSHPUPPIES$7.00
5 Pieces with Chili-Honey Butter
DUROC PORK SPARE RIBS$19.00
Juicy Tender Pork Spare Ribs from the Smoker, with coarse cracked pepper.
HOUSE SALAD$11.65
Artisan Lettuce, Mango, Tomato, Sweet Corn, Cheddar, Scallions, Cilantro Ranch
BLACK BEAN & PLANTAIN RICE BOWL$9.95
Fried Plantains & Black Beans, Golden Rice, Scallions, Crema, Cilantro
OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER$9.75
Two 3 Oz. Patties with Pickles, Onion, and Fancy Sauce on a Potato Roll
CORNBREAD$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3815 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
