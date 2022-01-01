Go
Tropical Treats image

Tropical Treats

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

66 Reviews

$

310 East Main St.

Scottsville, KY 42164

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

310 East Main St., Scottsville KY 42164

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Tropical Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earls G Dumplins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Griddle's Country Cookin'

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tropical Treats

orange star4.7 • 66 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston