Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)

FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214

Popular Items

Fried Broccoli$7.00
Broccoli Fried in a Golden Batter, served with Horseradish Sauce
1. Tropikal Smoked Turkey Leg$12.00
The Traditional Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg
5. Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg$17.00
Stuffed Turkey Leg with Homemade Cornbread Dressing & Tropikal Sauce
16. Seafood Mac n Cheese$18.00
Mac & Cheese, loaded with Shrimp & Crab
Conch Fritters (6)$10.00
Diced Conch in a Golden Brown Batter with Calypso Sauce
4. Mac & Chz Stuffed Turkey Leg$18.00
Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffed with Gouda Mac & Cheese
2. Flavored Turkey Leg$14.00
Flavored Sauces on a Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg
Flavors: Tropikal/BBQ/Curry/Jerk/Lime Pepper/Alfredo
3. Bahama Stuffed Turkey Leg$17.00
Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffed with Bahamian Peas n Rice & Sweet Plantains
Cornbread Dressing$5.00
Homemade Cornbread Dressing with Tropikal Sauce
15. Seafood Mac & Cheese Salmon$25.00
Signature seasoned salmon stuffed with our Seafood Mac & Cheese
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION), FAYETTEVILLE GA 30214

