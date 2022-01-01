At Troupe429, we pride ourselves on being a safe space of inclusivity and acceptance. We have a zero tolerance policy on hate crimes or discrimination in any form by anyone. We are open and understanding to any report of hate, abuse, or assault that is experienced or witnessed. Anyone found to express sexism, racism, ableism, ageism, homophobia, fatphobia, transphobia, or hatefulness of any kind are not welcome at Troupe429 and will be asked to leave.



3 Wall St • $