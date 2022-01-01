Troy restaurants you'll love
Must-try Troy restaurants
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Alfonzo's Pizzeria
611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy
|Jumbo Pizza
|$22.89
Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!
|1 LB Traditional Wings
|$10.99
Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS
|Toasted Ravioli
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
The Command Post at the American Legion
104 N Main St, Troy
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$6.95
Tortilla chips and cheddar cheese with smoked pork. Drizzled with sour cream and BBQ sauce. Topped with jalapenos.
|Major Burger
|$7.95
Two ¼ pound seasoned patties served with a side. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Troy Family Restaurant
307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy