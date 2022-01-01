Troy restaurants you'll love

Must-try Troy restaurants

Alfonzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jumbo Pizza$22.89
Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!
1 LB Traditional Wings$10.99
Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS
Toasted Ravioli
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Alfonzo's Pizzeria
The Command Post at the American Legion image

 

The Command Post at the American Legion

104 N Main St, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Nachos$6.95
Tortilla chips and cheddar cheese with smoked pork. Drizzled with sour cream and BBQ sauce. Topped with jalapenos.
Major Burger$7.95
Two ¼ pound seasoned patties served with a side. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
More about The Command Post at the American Legion
Restaurant banner

 

Troy Family Restaurant

307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Troy Family Restaurant
