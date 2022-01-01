Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Troy restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Troy Family Restaurant
307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.95
More about Troy Family Restaurant
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Alfonzo's Pizzeria
611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy
Avg 4.5
(688 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Alfonzo's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Spaghetti
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Ravioli
More near Troy to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(471 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston