Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nachos in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Nachos
Troy restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Alfonzo's Pizzeria
611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy
Avg 4.5
(688 reviews)
Nachos
$5.99
House made chips with nacho cheese
More about Alfonzo's Pizzeria
Command Post @ The American Legion
104 N Main St, Troy
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Nacho
$10.00
More about Command Post @ The American Legion
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Bread
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Spaghetti
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
More near Troy to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.8
(17 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(587 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(424 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1532 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston