Nachos in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve nachos

Alfonzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$5.99
House made chips with nacho cheese
More about Alfonzo's Pizzeria
The Command Post at the American Legion image

 

Command Post @ The American Legion

104 N Main St, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Nacho$10.00
More about Command Post @ The American Legion

