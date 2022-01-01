Troy restaurants you'll love

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Troy

Troy's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Troy restaurants

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST$15.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
12" CHEESE CHICAGO DEEP DISH$15.99
Mozarella, Tomato Sauce
12" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST$12.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
Achatz Pies of Troy image

PIES

Achatz Pies of Troy

1063 E Long Lake Rd, Troy

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli Cream 10"$20.99
Winner of The People's Choice Awards at The Taste of Troy Festival. Our vanilla pastry cream mixed with cream cheese, stirred in mini chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled toasted almonds and more chocolate chips.
Pumpkin 10"$17.99
A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin mixed into our flaky pastry crust.
Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust 10"$17.99
Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust.
More about Achatz Pies of Troy
La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Hommus$9.49
Large Hommus
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
The Breakroom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Herbed Fries$2.50
Seasoned Herbed Fries
Tater Tots$3.00
Side of Tater Tots
The Chicken Hawk$8.00
Toasted Brioche, Fried Chicken, Kohlrabi Slaw, Dill Pickles. Offered Spicy or Regular.
More about The Breakroom
Detroit Wing Company image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2900 W. Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (4415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bleu Cheese$0.99
DWC Mac N Cheese
Boneless 8 piece$10.89
More about Detroit Wing Company
Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

2976 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Crunch$11.95
almond milk, banana, granola, almond butter, raw honey, chocolate vegan protein digestion regulator, energy booster, stress relief, high protein, skin radiance, mood enhancer
gluten free, vegan
Mint Chip$11.95
almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich
gluten free
Java Nibbs$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
15 in. Pepperoni Margherita$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Small Crispellis Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Crispelli's
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Aldana Sinature BURRITO$11.95
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans,
Cheese, pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chips & Salsa
Flounder Fish Taco$6.00
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
Chips & Guacamole$9.50
fresh made guacamole topped with pomegranate, queso, and cilantro and chips.
More about Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

285 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Pita Way
Amar Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Amar Pizza

3728 Rochester Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.50
Cheese Bread$3.99
Bread Sticks$2.99
More about Amar Pizza
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

724 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Crispelli's Catering image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crispelli's Catering

645 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (3835 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crispelli's Catering
The Big Salad image

 

The Big Salad

738 East Big Beaver Road, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Big Salad
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

Beyond Juice Somerset Collection, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Sbarro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sbarro

2800 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy

Avg 3.4 (141 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sbarro
Restaurant banner

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - Kelly Services

999 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - Kelly Services

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Troy

Chicken Tenders

Shawarma

Quesadillas

French Fries

Hummus

Map

More near Troy to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston