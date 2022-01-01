Troy restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
1937 W Maple Rd, Troy
|16" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST
|$15.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|12" CHEESE CHICAGO DEEP DISH
|$15.99
Mozarella, Tomato Sauce
|12" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST
|$12.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
PIES
Achatz Pies of Troy
1063 E Long Lake Rd, Troy
|Cannoli Cream 10"
|$20.99
Winner of The People's Choice Awards at The Taste of Troy Festival. Our vanilla pastry cream mixed with cream cheese, stirred in mini chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled toasted almonds and more chocolate chips.
|Pumpkin 10"
|$17.99
A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin mixed into our flaky pastry crust.
|Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust 10"
|$17.99
Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust.
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Lg Hommus
|$9.49
Large Hommus
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo
|$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Herbed Fries
|$2.50
Seasoned Herbed Fries
|Tater Tots
|$3.00
Side of Tater Tots
|The Chicken Hawk
|$8.00
Toasted Brioche, Fried Chicken, Kohlrabi Slaw, Dill Pickles. Offered Spicy or Regular.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2900 W. Maple Rd, Troy
|Bleu Cheese
|$0.99
|DWC Mac N Cheese
|Boneless 8 piece
|$10.89
SMOOTHIES
Naked Fuel Juice Bar
2976 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Almond Crunch
|$11.95
almond milk, banana, granola, almond butter, raw honey, chocolate vegan protein digestion regulator, energy booster, stress relief, high protein, skin radiance, mood enhancer
gluten free, vegan
|Mint Chip
|$11.95
almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich
gluten free
|Java Nibbs
|$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
Crispelli's
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|15 in. Pepperoni Margherita
|$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
|Crispelli Entree Salad
|$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
|Small Crispellis Salad
|$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy
|Traditional Gyro - Chicken
|$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Aldana Sinature BURRITO
|$11.95
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans,
Cheese, pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chips & Salsa
|Flounder Fish Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.50
fresh made guacamole topped with pomegranate, queso, and cilantro and chips.
Pita Way
285 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
|-Detroit Shawarma
|$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Amar Pizza
3728 Rochester Rd, Troy
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Cheese Bread
|$3.99
|Bread Sticks
|$2.99
