Troy Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Troy

La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Hommus$9.49
Large Hommus
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

285 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Pita Way

