Troy pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Troy

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BYO CALZONE$9.99
Choose any 5 toppings
12" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST$12.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
16" SPECIALTY NY THIN CRUST$18.99
*$2.00 extra to split specialty
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
15 in. Pepperoni Margherita$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Small Crispellis Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Crispelli's
Amar Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Amar Pizza

3728 Rochester Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.50
Cheese Bread$3.99
Bread Sticks$2.99
More about Amar Pizza
Crispelli's Catering image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crispelli's Catering

645 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (3835 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crispelli's Catering

