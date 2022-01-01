Troy pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Troy
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
1937 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Popular items
|BYO CALZONE
|$9.99
Choose any 5 toppings
|12" CHEESE NY THIN CRUST
|$12.99
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|16" SPECIALTY NY THIN CRUST
|$18.99
*$2.00 extra to split specialty
More about Crispelli's
Crispelli's
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|Popular items
|15 in. Pepperoni Margherita
|$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
|Crispelli Entree Salad
|$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
|Small Crispellis Salad
|$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Amar Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Amar Pizza
3728 Rochester Rd, Troy
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Cheese Bread
|$3.99
|Bread Sticks
|$2.99