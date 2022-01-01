Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve banana splits

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

Banana Split$23.99
HOLIDAY ORDERS- This pie has a one-day shelf life and should only be served within one day of purchase.
Our banana cream and banana split pies contain over one pound of fresh fruit and are prepared fresh when ordered.
Our vanilla pastry cream with freshly sliced bananas and sweet crushed pineapple, topped with whipped cream, walnut pieces, dark drizzled chocolate and seven maraschino cherries on top!
Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

354 John R Road, Troy

Banana Split$23.99
