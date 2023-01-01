Boston cream pies in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Troy restaurants that serve boston cream pies

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wicked Good Boston Cream Pie$21.99
Our take on a Boston cream pie, but you won't find any cake in here! Our vanilla pastry cream with a layer of decadent chocolate ganache is topped of with dollops of all natural whipped cream and Maraschino cherries.
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

354 John R Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wicked Good Boston Cream Pie$21.99
Our take on a Boston cream pie, but you won't find any cake in here! Our vanilla pastry cream with a layer of decadent chocolate ganache is topped of with dollops of all natural whipped cream and Maraschino cherries.
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

