Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast

Troy restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$16.99
A moist carrot cake with raisins and walnuts througout. Topped off with rich cream cheese frosting and crushed walnuts. A favorite any time of year!
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Carrot Cake image

SMOOTHIES

Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy

2976 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.95
fresh carrot juice, banana, walnuts, ginger, dates, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla vegan protein | high fiber, promotes gut health, vitamin a rich, vitamin k rich, potassium-rich
gluten free, vegan
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Avocado Toast

Baklava

Spaghetti

Cookies

Rice Pudding

Map

More near Troy to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston