Cheese pizza in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
1937 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Four Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Romano, Basil, Extra Virgin Oil
|Mac and Cheese Pizza
|$4.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Macaroni
More about Crispelli's
Crispelli's
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|15 in. Cheese Pizza
|$14.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
|GF Cheese Pizza
|$10.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
|11 Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.95