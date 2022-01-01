Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Romano, Basil, Extra Virgin Oil
Mac and Cheese Pizza$4.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Macaroni
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
15 in. Cheese Pizza$14.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
GF Cheese Pizza$10.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 Kids Cheese Pizza$8.95
More about Crispelli's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$6.95
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

