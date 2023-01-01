Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Chicken Noodles

Troy restaurants that serve chicken noodles

The Breakroom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.50
More about The Breakroom
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's - Troy

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Cup$5.50
More about Crispelli's - Troy

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Banana Splits

Cupcakes

Cobbler

Salmon Sandwiches

Fudge

Carrot Cake

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Map

More near Troy to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (34 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston