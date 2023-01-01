Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Chicken Noodles
Troy restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
Avg 5
(5 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.00
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.50
More about The Breakroom
Crispelli's - Troy
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Cup
$5.50
More about Crispelli's - Troy
