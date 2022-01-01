Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve cookies

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
​Cookies$2.99
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
The Breakroom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie - Chai Tea$2.50
More about The Breakroom
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2900 W. Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (4415 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$3.99
Choc Trip Chip Cookie$3.99
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Chocolate Chip$2.50
More about Crispelli's

