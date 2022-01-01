Cookies in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve cookies
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
1937 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Cookies
|$2.99
More about The Breakroom
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Cookie - Chai Tea
|$2.50
More about Detroit Wing Company
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2900 W. Maple Rd, Troy
|Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
|$3.99
|Choc Trip Chip Cookie
|$3.99
|Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
|$3.99