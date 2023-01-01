Enchiladas in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve enchiladas
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Chicken Enchilada Soup
|$4.75
Homemade Enchilada Soup,
Shredded Chicken,
Tomatoes,
Beans,
Green Chilies
Shredded Cheese
Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Enchiladas Suizas lunch
|$15.00
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$19.00
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with green salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco.
included Rice and Beans
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$19.00
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with Red salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco.
included Rice and Beans