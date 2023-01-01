Enchiladas in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Breakroom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Soup$4.75
Homemade Enchilada Soup,
Shredded Chicken,
Tomatoes,
Beans,
Green Chilies
Shredded Cheese
More about The Breakroom
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Suizas lunch$15.00
Enchiladas Suizas$19.00
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with green salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco.
included Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Rojas$19.00
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with Red salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco.
included Rice and Beans
More about Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill

