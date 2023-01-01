Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Fattoush Salad

Troy restaurants that serve fattoush salad

La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Salad Dressing - Fattoush$0.75
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Jay Jay's Bistro image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jay Jay's Bistro

2995 E. Long Lake, Troy

Avg 4.4 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$12.00
More about Jay Jay's Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Chicken Pizza

Boston Cream Pies

Carrot Cake

Cake

Pies

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Cannolis

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Troy to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (33 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston