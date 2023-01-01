Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fattoush salad in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Fattoush Salad
Troy restaurants that serve fattoush salad
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
Avg 4.5
(1163 reviews)
Side Salad Dressing - Fattoush
$0.75
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jay Jay's Bistro
2995 E. Long Lake, Troy
Avg 4.4
(622 reviews)
Fattoush Salad
$12.00
More about Jay Jay's Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Chicken Pizza
Boston Cream Pies
Carrot Cake
Cake
Pies
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Cannolis
Chicken Soup
More near Troy to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(33 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(630 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(603 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston