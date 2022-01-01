Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Cake$16.99
Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$3.50
More about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

354 John R Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake - slice$3.99
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

