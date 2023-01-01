Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve garlic bread

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Saji Bread (garlic not included)$2.49
6 oz Garlic - (bread not included)$5.49
Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)$2.99
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Mici Troy

2891 West Maple Road, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Garlic Bread (2)$1.99
More about Mici Troy

