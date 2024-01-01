Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hash browns in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Hash Browns
Troy restaurants that serve hash browns
Picasso @ The Link Cafe
101 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy
No reviews yet
+Hash Browns - Side
$3.99
8 oz Serving of Hash Browns
More about Picasso @ The Link Cafe
Flagstar Cafe - 5151 Corporate Drive
5151 Corporate Drive, Troy
No reviews yet
2 Hash Brown Patties
$2.75
Two 2oz patty
More about Flagstar Cafe - 5151 Corporate Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Cheesecake
Honey Cake
French Fries
Chicken Shawarma
Chili
Chicken Soup
Pudding
Pretzels
More near Troy to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(39 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(36 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(528 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(763 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston