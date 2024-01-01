Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve honey cake

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mother's Day Exclusive Blueberry Lavender Honey Cake$28.99
Mother's Day Exclusive Blueberry Lavender Honey Cake - Available May 10th-12th
Vanilla cake with a hint of lavender, a layer of our signature blueberry filling, topped with a smooth honey-butter frosting.
$28.99
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

354 John R Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mother's Day Exclusive Blueberry Lavender Honey Cake$28.99
Mother's Day Exclusive Blueberry Lavender Honey Cake - Available May 10th-12th
Vanilla cake with a hint of lavender, a layer of our signature blueberry filling, topped with a smooth honey-butter frosting.
$28.99
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

