Lentil soup in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quart Lentil$13.99
Cup Lentil$3.99
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy

2976 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$0.00
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar - Troy

