Meat pies in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Meat Pies
Troy restaurants that serve meat pies
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
Avg 4.5
(1163 reviews)
Meat Pie
$7.99
All natural seasoned beef · pine nuts · onions
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Shish Island - 5137 Rochester Road
5137 Rochester Road, Troy
No reviews yet
Meat Pies
$7.99
More about Shish Island - 5137 Rochester Road
