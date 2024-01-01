Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast

Troy restaurants that serve meat pies

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Pie$7.99
All natural seasoned beef · pine nuts · onions
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Shish Island - 5137 Rochester Road

5137 Rochester Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Pies$7.99
More about Shish Island - 5137 Rochester Road

