Nachos in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Breakroom
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Big Beaver Nachos
|$11.50
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese Blend
Lettuce, Sour Cream, Roja Sauce, Jalapenos
Add Chorizo, Pulled Pork, Cilantro Lime Chicken - $3.50
More about Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Botana Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Botana Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Pepe's Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips, pickled jalapeño queso, mango pico de gallo, "Beyond" chorizo