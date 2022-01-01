Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve nachos

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Beaver Nachos$11.50
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese Blend
Lettuce, Sour Cream, Roja Sauce, Jalapenos
Add Chorizo, Pulled Pork, Cilantro Lime Chicken - $3.50
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Botana Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Pepe's Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, pickled jalapeño queso, mango pico de gallo, "Beyond" chorizo
Canyon Nachos image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Sedona Taphouse

198 E. Big Beaver Troy, Troy

Avg 4.7 (637 reviews)
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
