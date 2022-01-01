Pies in Troy
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Cheese Pie
|$6.99
La Saj bread topped with melted cheese
|Meat Pie
|$7.99
All natural seasoned beef · pine nuts · onions
|Spinach Pie
|$5.99
Baby spinach · tomatoes · onions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Pie - Apple
|$4.00
Crispelli's
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|Large Deep White Pie
|$17.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
|11 in. White Pie
|$10.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
|15 in. Red Pie
|$19.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.