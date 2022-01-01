Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pie$6.99
La Saj bread topped with melted cheese
Meat Pie$7.99
All natural seasoned beef · pine nuts · onions
Spinach Pie$5.99
Baby spinach · tomatoes · onions
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
The Breakroom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie - Apple$4.00
More about The Breakroom
Item pic

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Deep White Pie$17.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
11 in. White Pie$10.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15 in. Red Pie$19.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
More about Crispelli's

