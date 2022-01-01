Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve pudding

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.99
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mom's Rice Pudding$3.95
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

