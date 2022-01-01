Pudding in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Troy restaurants that serve pudding
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
Avg 4.5
(1163 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$4.99
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy
Avg 4.8
(3202 reviews)
Mom's Rice Pudding
$3.95
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
