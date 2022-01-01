Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve quesadillas

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$6.50
Toasted Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua Cheese Blend. Served with House Salsa, or Sour Cream
More about The Breakroom
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$11.95
12' inch Flour tortilla with melted house cheese blend. Served with sides of mild salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla$11.95
12' inch Flour tortilla with melted house cheese blend. Served with sides of mild salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla$18.95
12 inch tortilla, grilled shrimp, melted cheese, pico, avocado salsa, sour cream & mild salsa
More about Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

