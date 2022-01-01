Shawarma in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Shawarma$18.99
Thin sliced beef marinated and grilled
Chicken Shawarma$18.99
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
Beef Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Pita Way - Troy

285 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Detroit Chicken Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Detroit Gyro Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
DETROIT SHAWARMA$7.00
More about Pita Way - Troy

