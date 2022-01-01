Shawarma in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve shawarma
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Beef Shawarma
|$18.99
Thin sliced beef marinated and grilled
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.99
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.99
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce
Pita Way - Troy
285 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|-Detroit Chicken Shawarma
|$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
|-Detroit Gyro Shawarma
|$7.00
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
|DETROIT SHAWARMA
|$7.00