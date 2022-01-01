Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve spinach pies

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

Spinach Pot Pie Small$10.99
Spinach Pot Pie Large$21.99
Our spinach pot pie filled with spinach, feta, goat cheese, and mozzarella is perfectly wrapped in our flaky crust! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you!
La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Spinach Pie$5.99
Baby spinach · tomatoes · onions
