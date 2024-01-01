Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast

Troy restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

La Marsa -- Troy, MI

3720 Rochester Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$0.00
Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.
More about La Marsa -- Troy, MI
Restaurant banner

 

Hudson Cafe Troy -

700 W Big Beaver, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$16.00
More about Hudson Cafe Troy -

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Salad Wrap

Chili

Strawberry Cheesecake

Greek Salad

Pudding

Rice Pudding

Meat Pies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Troy to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (40 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston