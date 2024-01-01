Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach salad in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Spinach Salad
Troy restaurants that serve spinach salad
La Marsa -- Troy, MI
3720 Rochester Road, Troy
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$0.00
Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.
More about La Marsa -- Troy, MI
Hudson Cafe Troy -
700 W Big Beaver, Troy
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$16.00
More about Hudson Cafe Troy -
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Salad Wrap
Chili
Strawberry Cheesecake
Greek Salad
Pudding
Rice Pudding
Meat Pies
Egg Salad Sandwiches
More near Troy to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(40 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston