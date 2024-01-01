Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Troy restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Picasso @ The Link Cafe
101 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy
No reviews yet
+Sweet Potato Fries
$4.49
Serving Size of Sweet Potato Fries
More about Picasso @ The Link Cafe
Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
No reviews yet
Sweet potato fries
$9.00
More about Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Rice Pudding
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Chili
Chicken Shawarma
Tamales
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Baklava
Chicken Salad
More near Troy to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(39 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(759 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(305 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(718 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston