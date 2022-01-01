Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Americano Tacos$10.00
Three Ground Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato
Jack Cheese Blend, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Flour Tortilla
Cilantro Lime Rice
Breakfast Tacos$8.00
2 French Toast Tortillas, Scrambled Egg, chorizo Sausage, Cheddar, Avocado, Cholula Hot Sauce. Served with a side of Tater Tots
More about The Breakroom
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flounder Fish Taco$6.00
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
Asada Street Tacos$14.00
3 Skirt Steak Tacos on corn tortilla with onions and cilantro.
Pollo Asado Street Tacos$13.00
More about Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

