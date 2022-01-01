Tacos in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Americano Tacos
|$10.00
Three Ground Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato
Jack Cheese Blend, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Flour Tortilla
Cilantro Lime Rice
|Breakfast Tacos
|$8.00
2 French Toast Tortillas, Scrambled Egg, chorizo Sausage, Cheddar, Avocado, Cholula Hot Sauce. Served with a side of Tater Tots
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Flounder Fish Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
|Asada Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 Skirt Steak Tacos on corn tortilla with onions and cilantro.
|Pollo Asado Street Tacos
|$13.00