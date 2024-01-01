Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Waffles
Troy restaurants that serve waffles
Flagstar Cafe - 5151 Corporate Drive
5151 Corporate Drive, Troy
No reviews yet
Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Waffles
$5.00
Waffle
$4.50
More about Flagstar Cafe - 5151 Corporate Drive
Hudson Cafe Troy -
700 W Big Beaver, Troy
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken & Waffle
$21.00
More about Hudson Cafe Troy -
