Troy restaurants you'll love

More about Moscatiellos
Moscatiellos
99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy
|Popular items
|RUSTICA SALAD
|$10.99
Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$19.99
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
|CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)
|$7.99
Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, romano cheese & topped with seasoned croutons & grated sharp provolone cheese (anchovies on request)
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
377 River Street, Troy
|Popular items
|1/2 BBQ Chicken
|$16.00
Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our original sauce. GF
|1/2 Family Style Package
|$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
|13 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
More about Taco Libre
TACOS
Taco Libre
433 River Street, Troy
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
|Salsa
|$1.00
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies
Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies
433 River Street, Troy
|Popular items
|The Nourish Bowl
|$10.50
|Ferry Bowl
|$7.25
|Rocking on the River
|$10.95
More about Bowled
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • WAFFLES
Bowled
120 Hoosick Street, Troy
|Popular items
|The Bowled Acai
|$10.15
Acai Base, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter.
|Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl
|$9.95
Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle
|La Fiesta Bowl
|$9.95
Romaine & Arugula, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Tortilla Stirps, and Shredded White Cheddar.
Suggested Dressing: Avocado Ranch
More about Hot Dog Charlie’s
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Dog Charlie’s
472 5th Ave, Troy
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$3.49
|Twister Fries Small
|$2.69
|Fish Fry
|$5.59
More about Prime Burger
Prime Burger
435 River Street, Troy
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Dog
|$4.94
|Fries & Onion Rings
|$6.95
|Onion Rings
|$4.28
More about Bootleggers on Broadway
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggers on Broadway
200 Broadway, Troy
More about Moscatiellos Catering
Moscatiellos Catering
99 North Greenbush Road, Troy
|Popular items
|BRUCHETTA BREAD (TRAY)
|$50.00
Crisp bread topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, onion, basil, and olive oil.
(feeds 15-20 people)
|GARLIC & OLIVE OIL
Fresh garlic and olive oil tossed with fresh chopped tomatoes and Romano cheese.
|CHICKEN PARMIGAINA
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
More about JUNIE’S FISH FRY
JUNIE’S FISH FRY
316 9th Street, Troy
|Popular items
|FISH PO'BOY :HALF
|$7.99
More about Juice Factory VII
Juice Factory VII
501 Broadway, Troy
More about Calypso
Calypso
77 Congress St, Troy, NY 12180-4109, Troy
More about Burrito Burrito
Burrito Burrito
333 broadway #110,, Troy