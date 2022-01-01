Troy restaurants you'll love

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Troy

Troy's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Troy restaurants

Moscatiellos image

 

Moscatiellos

99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RUSTICA SALAD$10.99
Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$19.99
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)$7.99
Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, romano cheese & topped with seasoned croutons & grated sharp provolone cheese (anchovies on request)
More about Moscatiellos
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

377 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.4 (4043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 BBQ Chicken$16.00
Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our original sauce. GF
1/2 Family Style Package$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Taco Libre image

TACOS

Taco Libre

433 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Salsa$1.00
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Taco Libre
Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies image

 

Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies

433 River Street, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Nourish Bowl$10.50
Ferry Bowl$7.25
Rocking on the River$10.95
More about Maria’s Healthy Bowls and Smoothies
Bowled image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • WAFFLES

Bowled

120 Hoosick Street, Troy

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bowled Acai$10.15
Acai Base, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter.
Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl$9.95
Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle
La Fiesta Bowl$9.95
Romaine & Arugula, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Tortilla Stirps, and Shredded White Cheddar.
Suggested Dressing: Avocado Ranch
More about Bowled
Hot Dog Charlie’s image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Hot Dog Charlie’s

472 5th Ave, Troy

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.49
Twister Fries Small$2.69
Fish Fry$5.59
More about Hot Dog Charlie’s
Prime Burger image

 

Prime Burger

435 River Street, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Dog$4.94
Fries & Onion Rings$6.95
Onion Rings$4.28
More about Prime Burger
Bootleggers on Broadway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggers on Broadway

200 Broadway, Troy

Avg 4 (911 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bootleggers on Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Moscatiellos Catering

99 North Greenbush Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRUCHETTA BREAD (TRAY)$50.00
Crisp bread topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, onion, basil, and olive oil.
(feeds 15-20 people)
GARLIC & OLIVE OIL
Fresh garlic and olive oil tossed with fresh chopped tomatoes and Romano cheese.
CHICKEN PARMIGAINA
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
More about Moscatiellos Catering
Restaurant banner

 

River Street Market

433 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.7 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about River Street Market
JUNIE’S FISH FRY image

 

JUNIE’S FISH FRY

316 9th Street, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH PO'BOY :HALF$7.99
More about JUNIE’S FISH FRY
Juice Factory VII image

 

Juice Factory VII

501 Broadway, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Juice Factory VII
Calypso image

 

Calypso

77 Congress St, Troy, NY 12180-4109, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Calypso
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Burrito

333 broadway #110,, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Burrito Burrito

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Troy

Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Troy to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Park

No reviews yet

Rensselaer

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston