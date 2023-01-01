Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Calamari
Troy restaurants that serve calamari
Moscatiellos
99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy
No reviews yet
FRIED CALAMARI
$17.99
Served with a side of spicy Marinara sauce
More about Moscatiellos
Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill
10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island
No reviews yet
Calamari
$17.00
Tomato Agrodolce, Roasted Garlic Aioli, arugula
More about Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Lobsters
Grilled Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Chicken Parmesan
Clams
More near Troy to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(756 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(938 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston