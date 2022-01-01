Chicken marsala in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Moscatiellos
99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy
|RUSTICA SALAD
|$10.99
Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$19.99
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
|CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)
|$7.99
Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, romano cheese & topped with seasoned croutons & grated sharp provolone cheese (anchovies on request)
Moscatiellos Catering
99 North Greenbush Road, Troy
|CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, romano cheese. Topped with seasoned croutons and grated sharp provolone cheese.
|BRUCHETTA BREAD (TRAY)
|$50.00
Crisp bread topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, onion, basil, and olive oil.
(feeds 15-20 people)
|MANICOTTI
Fresh pasta crepes stuffed with three types of cheese and spinach. Baked in marinara sauce.