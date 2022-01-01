Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Troy

Troy restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Moscatiellos image

 

Moscatiellos

99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS (kids)$9.99
Served with marinara sauce, carrots, celery and creamy dill.
(5) ROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
More about Moscatiellos
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

377 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.4 (4043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers Kids$6.75
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

