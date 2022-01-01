Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Troy
/
Troy
/
Grilled Chicken
Troy restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Moscatiellos
99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy
No reviews yet
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
$6.49
More about Moscatiellos
PIZZA
Tommy's Pizza - - 3991 NY-2 Troy, NY 12180 - Located in Tamarac Plaza
3991 New York Highway 2, Clums Corner
Avg 3.8
(105 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$0.00
More about Tommy's Pizza - - 3991 NY-2 Troy, NY 12180 - Located in Tamarac Plaza
Browse other tasty dishes in Troy
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Salmon
Lasagna
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Troy to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston