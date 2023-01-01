Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast

Troy restaurants that serve quesadillas

Taco Libre image

TACOS

Taco Libre

433 River Street, Troy

Avg 4.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Taco Libre
Bootleggers on Broadway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway

200 Broadway, Troy

Avg 4 (911 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$18.95
More about Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

White Pizza

Chili

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Lobster Rolls

French Fries

Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Map

More near Troy to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston